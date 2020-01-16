Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Boot Barn Holdin in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT, BURL, ROST, ANF, ZUMZ)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Boot Barn Holdin ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.69. Burlington Store is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.22. Ross Stores Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.24.

Abercrombie & Fi follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.67, and Zumiez Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.39.

