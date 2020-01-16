Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Balchem Corp in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (BCPC, ECL, SHW, KWR, RPM)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Balchem Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.14. Following is Ecolab Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.91. Sherwin-Williams ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.68.
Quaker Chemical follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.77, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.12.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rpm Intl Inc on June 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Rpm Intl Inc have risen 27.0%. We continue to monitor Rpm Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio balchem corp ecolab inc sherwin-williams quaker chemical rpm intl inc