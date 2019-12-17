Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Allegiant Travel in the Airlines Industry (ALGT, SKYW, LUV, ALK, SAVE)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.90. Skywest Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.23. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.37.
Alaska Air Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.50, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.44.
