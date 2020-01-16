Relatively High Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of 3D Systems Corp in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DDD, SSYS, AVID, AAPL, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

3D Systems Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.30. Following is Stratasys Ltd with a a forward P/E ratio of 40.23. Avid Technology ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.04.

Apple Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.79, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.13.

