Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Weight Watchers in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, HRB, CSV, SERV, RGS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Weight Watchers ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.7%. Following is H&R Block Inc with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.