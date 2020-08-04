Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ttm Technologies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, MEI, JBL, SANM, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ttm Technologies ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.5%. Methode Elec is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.0%. Jabil Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.1%, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Methode Elec on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.27. Since that call, shares of Methode Elec have fallen 25.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.