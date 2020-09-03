Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, MGLN, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.3%. Centene Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%. Magellan Health ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

Cigna Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Triple-S Mgmt-B and will alert subscribers who have GTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.