Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.8%. Following is Agco Corp with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

Toro Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

