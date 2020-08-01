Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Six Flags Entert in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, TRK, ISCA, MTN, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Six Flags Entert ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%. Following is Speedway Motorsp with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

Vail Resorts follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 23.4%. We continue to monitor Planet Fitness-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.