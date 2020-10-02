Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Petmed Express in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (PETS, SFLY, NTRI, EXPE, TRIP)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Petmed Express ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%. Following is Shutterfly Inc with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Expedia Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Tripadvisor Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%.

