Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Natl Beverage in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Natl Beverage ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%. Pepsico Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

Monster Beverage follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%.

