Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Nasdaq Inc in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ, ICE, MCO, FDS, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Nasdaq Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%. Following is Intercontinental with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%.

Factset Research follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nasdaq Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nasdaq Inc in search of a potential trend change.