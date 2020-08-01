Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Meta Financial G in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (CASH, FDEF, MTG, AGM, RDN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Meta Financial G ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.6%. Following is First Defiance with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%. Mgic Invt Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%.

Fed Agri Mtg-C follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.0%, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%.

