Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv in the Diversified Support Services Industry (KAR, MATW, HCSG, VVI, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kar Auction Serv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.6%. Matthews Intl-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%. Healthcare Servs ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Viad Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

