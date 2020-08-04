Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv in the Diversified Support Services Industry (KAR, MATW, VVI, HCSG, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kar Auction Serv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 25.8%. Matthews Intl-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 17.0%. Viad Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.3%.

Healthcare Servs follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 55.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.