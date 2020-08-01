Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%. Following is Westrock Co with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor Westrock Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.