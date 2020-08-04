Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of General Electric in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

General Electric ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%. Following is 3M Co with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.

Honeywell Intl follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

