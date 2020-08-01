Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Domtar Corp in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, CLW, SWM, NP, GLT)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%. Clearwater is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.8%.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%, and Glatfelter rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Glatfelter on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Glatfelter have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor Glatfelter for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.