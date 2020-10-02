Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Central Garden-A in the Household Products Industry (CENTA, CENT, ENR, SPB, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Central Garden-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%. Central Garden is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%. Energizer Holdin ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

Spectrum Brands follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Central Garden-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Central Garden-A have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Central Garden-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.