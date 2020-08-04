Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. in the Leisure Facilities Industry (FUN, MTN, TRK, ISCA, SEAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cedar Fair L.P. ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 18.0%. Vail Resorts is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%. Speedway Motorsp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

