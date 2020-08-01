Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Big Lots Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.0%. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%. Target Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

Dollar General C follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%.

