Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Bgc Partners-A in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (BGCP, GCAP, COWN, VIRT, LAZ)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bgc Partners-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 23.0%. Gain Capital Hol is next with a forward earnings yield of 19.9%. Cowen Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.6%.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%.

