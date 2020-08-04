Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Bassett Furn in the Home Furnishings Industry (BSET, HOFT, MHK, ETH, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bassett Furn ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 29.6%. Hooker Furniture is next with a forward earnings yield of 22.9%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.1%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.9%, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bassett Furn on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.64. Since that call, shares of Bassett Furn have fallen 68.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.