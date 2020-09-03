Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. in the Application Software Industry (AVYA, EBIX, SNCR, CDK, VRNT)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 28.6%. Following is Ebix Inc with a forward earnings yield of 16.1%. Synchronoss Tech ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.1%.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%, and Verint Systems rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avaya Holdings Corp. and will alert subscribers who have AVYA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.