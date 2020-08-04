Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Arrow Electronic in the Technology Distributors Industry (ARW, SCSC, SNX, NSIT, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Arrow Electronic ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.8%. Following is Scansource Inc with a forward earnings yield of 14.5%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.9%.

Insight Enterpri follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.3%.

