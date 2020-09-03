Relatively High Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Acuity Brands in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AYI, RBC, ENS, WIRE, ETN)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Acuity Brands ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%. Following is Regal Beloit Cor with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%. Enersys ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.

Encore Wire follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Eaton Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

