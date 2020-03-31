Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Xpo Logistics In in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (XPO, AAWW, FDX, FWRD, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Xpo Logistics In ranks highest with a EPS growth of 9,803.5%. Following is Atlas Air Worldw with a EPS growth of 9,359.2%. Fedex Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,381.6%.

Forward Air Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,266.3%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,929.9%.

