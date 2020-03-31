Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Viad Corp in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VVI, MGRC, UNF, CTAS, CPRT)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Viad Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 7,528.1%. Following is Mcgrath Rentcorp with a EPS growth of 3,978.5%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,712.8%.
Cintas Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,116.8%, and Copart Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,583.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $199.20. Since that call, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have fallen 27.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest eps growth viad corp mcgrath rentcorp unifirst corp/ma cintas corp copart inc