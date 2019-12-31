Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Vera Bradley Inc in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (VRA, DLA, HBI, UA, PVH)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Vera Bradley Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 12,738.1%. Delta Apparel is next with a EPS growth of 11,851.9%. Hanesbrands Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,709.2%.

Under Armo-C follows with a EPS growth of 8,000.0%, and Pvh Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,356.6%.

