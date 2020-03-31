Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Veeco Instrument in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (VECO, FORM, NANO, COHU, PLAB)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Veeco Instrument ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,074.1%. Formfactor Inc is next with a EPS growth of 5,483.9%. Nanometrics Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.
Cohu Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,489.8%, and Photronics Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Photronics Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.33. Since that call, shares of Photronics Inc have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest eps growth veeco instrument formfactor inc nanometrics inc cohu inc photronics inc