Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Veeco Instrument in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (VECO, FORM, NANO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Veeco Instrument ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,074.1%. Formfactor Inc is next with a EPS growth of 5,483.9%. Nanometrics Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

Cohu Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,489.8%, and Photronics Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.

