Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Usa Truck Inc in the Trucking Industry (USAK, CVTI, SAIA, R, HTLD)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 25,517.2%. Following is Covenant Trans-A with a EPS growth of 8,446.6%. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,169.8%.
Ryder System Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,908.0%, and Heartland Expres rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,155.0%.
