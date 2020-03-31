Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, WRK, PKG, IP, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a EPS growth of 21,250.0%. Westrock Co is next with a EPS growth of 2,856.5%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,856.3%.
Intl Paper Co follows with a EPS growth of 2,807.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,080.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.72. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest eps growth ufp technologies westrock co packaging corp intl paper co sonoco products