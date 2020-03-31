Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Tribune Media -A in the Broadcasting Industry (TRCO, ETM, GTN, DISCA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Tribune Media -A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 31,288.8%. Following is Entercom Comm-A with a EPS growth of 26,666.7%. Gray Television ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 16,400.0%.

Discovery Comm-A follows with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%.

