Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CLX, WDFC, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,925.1%. Energizer Holdin is next with a EPS growth of 2,705.9%. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,219.3%.

Wd-40 Co follows with a EPS growth of 1,000.0%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 914.7%.

