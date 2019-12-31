Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, PRTY, HZO, TSCO, HIBB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a EPS growth of 343,689.4%. Party City Holdc is next with a EPS growth of 67,254.9%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 47,608.7%.

Tractor Supply follows with a EPS growth of 17,833.7%, and Hibbett Sports I rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 16,842.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marinemax Inc and will alert subscribers who have HZO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.