MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Servicemaster Gl in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SERV, ASCMA, HRB, RGS, SCI)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:17am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Servicemaster Gl ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%. Following is Ascent Capital-A with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%. H&R Block Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%.

Regis Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 58.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest eps growth servicemaster gl ascent capital-a h&r block inc regis corp service corp int

Ticker(s): SERV ASCMA HRB RGS SCI

Contact Amy Schwartz