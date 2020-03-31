Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Servicemaster Gl in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SERV, ASCMA, HRB, RGS, SCI)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Servicemaster Gl ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%. Following is Ascent Capital-A with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%. H&R Block Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%.
Regis Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 58.8%.
