Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Santander Consum in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, PRAA, NAVI, SYF, COF)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Santander Consum ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,461.5%. Following is Pra Group Inc with a EPS growth of 2,558.1%. Navient Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,449.3%.

Synchrony Financ follows with a EPS growth of 1,084.7%, and Capital One Fina rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 991.3%.

