Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Pennymac Mortgag in the Mortgage REITs Industry (PMT, RWT, ABR, ACRE, AGNC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,171.1%. Redwood Trust is next with a EPS growth of 1,037.7%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 775.9%.

Ares Commercial follows with a EPS growth of 533.3%, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 486.8%.

