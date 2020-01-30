Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Pennymac Mortgag in the Mortgage REITs Industry (PMT, RWT, ABR, ACRE, AGNC)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,171.1%. Redwood Trust is next with a EPS growth of 1,037.7%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 775.9%.
Ares Commercial follows with a EPS growth of 533.3%, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 486.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agnc Investment on September 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Agnc Investment have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Agnc Investment for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest eps growth pennymac mortgag redwood trust arbor realty trust inc. ares commercial agnc investment