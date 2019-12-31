Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Outfront Media I in the Specialized REITs Industry (OUT, LAMR, EPR, CCI, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Outfront Media I ranks highest with a EPS growth of 1,690,000.0%. Following is Lamar Advertis-A with a EPS growth of 18,176.5%. Epr Properties ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,272.7%.

Crown Castle Int follows with a EPS growth of 2,321.1%, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,093.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crown Castle Int on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Crown Castle Int have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Crown Castle Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.