Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Metaldyne Perfor in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (MPG, MOD, MPAA, FOXF, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Metaldyne Perfor ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,071.6%. Following is Modine Mfg Co with a EPS growth of 4,035.1%. Motorcar Parts ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,928.6%.

Fox Factory Hold follows with a EPS growth of 3,689.2%, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,353.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fox Factory Hold on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $63.77. Since that call, shares of Fox Factory Hold have fallen 37.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.