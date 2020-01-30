MySmarTrend
Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Manitowoc Co in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTW, BLBD, TEX, SPAR, OSK)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:28am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a EPS growth of 24,457.1%. Blue Bird Corp is next with a EPS growth of 22,857.1%. Terex Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,431.8%.

Spartan Motors follows with a EPS growth of 10,476.2%, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,798.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Manitowoc Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Manitowoc Co in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest eps growth manitowoc co blue bird corp terex corp spartan motors oshkosh corp

Ticker(s): MTW BLBD TEX SPAR OSK

