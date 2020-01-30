Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Manitowoc Co in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTW, BLBD, TEX, SPAR, OSK)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a EPS growth of 24,457.1%. Blue Bird Corp is next with a EPS growth of 22,857.1%. Terex Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,431.8%.

Spartan Motors follows with a EPS growth of 10,476.2%, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,798.4%.

