Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Lpl Financial Ho in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LPLA, ITG, COWN, SF, ETFC)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Lpl Financial Ho ranks highest with a EPS growth of 5,444.8%. Investment Tech is next with a EPS growth of 4,285.7%. Cowen Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.

Stifel Financial follows with a EPS growth of 1,577.7%, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,145.6%.

