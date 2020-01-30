Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Landec Corp in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (LNDC, SAFM, FLO, THS, CVGW)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Landec Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 14,444.4%. Sanderson Farms is next with a EPS growth of 12,469.5%. Flowers Foods ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,622.2%.

Treehouse Foods follows with a EPS growth of 10,015.4%, and Calavo Growers I rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,786.1%.

