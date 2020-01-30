Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Itron Inc in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ITRI, CTRL, KEYS, CGNX, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Itron Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 29,891.3%. Control4 Corp is next with a EPS growth of 12,857.1%. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,446.1%.

Cognex Corp follows with a EPS growth of 5,582.8%, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,379.3%.

