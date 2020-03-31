Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Intuit Inc in the Application Software Industry (INTU, ELLI, GLUU, SPLK, MODN)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Intuit Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 127,107.8%. Following is Ellie Mae Inc with a EPS growth of 35,748.4%. Glu Mobile Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%.

Splunk Inc follows with a EPS growth of 14,162.0%, and Model N Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,000.0%.

