Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Intuit Inc in the Application Software Industry (INTU, ELLI, GLUU, SPLK, MODN)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:26am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Intuit Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 127,107.8%. Following is Ellie Mae Inc with a EPS growth of 35,748.4%. Glu Mobile Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%.

Splunk Inc follows with a EPS growth of 14,162.0%, and Model N Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,000.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Model N Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Model N Inc in search of a potential trend change.

