Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Horizon Pharma P in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (HZNP, PCRX, CTLT, SUPN, TXMD)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Horizon Pharma P ranks highest with a EPS growth of 38,527.3%. Pacira Pharmaceu is next with a EPS growth of 9,534.9%. Catalent Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,479.2%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a EPS growth of 4,023.0%, and Therapeuticsmd rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,931.0%.

