Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Heritage-Crystal in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (HCCI, TRR, SP, ABM, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Heritage-Crystal ranks highest with a EPS growth of 13,529.4%. Following is Trc Cos Inc with a EPS growth of 11,666.7%. Sp Plus Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 7,494.7%.

Abm Industries follows with a EPS growth of 7,215.2%, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 6,140.4%.

