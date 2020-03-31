Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Gartner Inc in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IT, TDC, SAIC, IBM, CACI)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Gartner Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,563.0%. Following is Teradata Corp with a EPS growth of 2,698.1%. Science Applicat ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,656.1%.

Ibm follows with a EPS growth of 2,600.6%, and Caci Intl-A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,507.2%.

