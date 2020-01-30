MySmarTrend
Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Fortinet Inc in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT, ORCL, MSFT, NOW, PRGS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Fortinet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,606.5%. Following is Oracle Corp with a EPS growth of 2,988.8%. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,654.6%.

Servicenow Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,527.4%, and Progress Softwar rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,267.6%.

