Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Crown Holdings I in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (CCK, SLGN, BLL, OI, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Crown Holdings I ranks highest with a EPS growth of 9,997.0%. Following is Silgan Holdings with a EPS growth of 4,776.9%. Ball Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,176.7%.

Owens-Illinois follows with a EPS growth of 3,001.4%, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,885.0%.

